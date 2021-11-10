Advisor Resource Council Takes $476,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,291,000 after purchasing an additional 559,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,785,000 after acquiring an additional 140,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,691,000 after acquiring an additional 142,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after acquiring an additional 225,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.84. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $82.27.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.