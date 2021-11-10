M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.16.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,903 shares of company stock worth $24,071,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

