M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 14,500 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.87% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.12. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

