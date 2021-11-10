BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

