Macy’s (NYSE:M) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Macy’s have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefitting from efforts undertaken as part of the Polaris Strategy including boosting assortments and optimizing store portfolio. During second-quarter fiscal 2021, the company witnessed sturdy growth across all three brands namely; Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. Management is on track to strengthen its omni-channel capabilities with investments toward online shopping experiences. Solid quarterly performance along with strong market trends and increased traction of the Polaris strategy led management to raise guidance for fiscal 2021. That being said, escalated delivery expenses are a concern for the company. Also, supply chain disruptions have been causing delays across some of the company’s product categories.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

