LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 69.54% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.

NASDAQ LNSR opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. LENSAR has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENSAR in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

