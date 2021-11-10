Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.950-$6.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.58 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.150-$3.150 EPS.

EA opened at $139.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.01 and a 200 day moving average of $140.83. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $114.78 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.19.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,989. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

