FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.16.

WH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of WH stock opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

