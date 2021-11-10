Aytu Biopharma (AYTU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Aytu Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, analysts expect Aytu Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AYTU opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Aytu Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aytu Biopharma stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aytu Biopharma were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

