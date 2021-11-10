BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.38 Per Share

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This is a positive change from BMO Commercial Property Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BCPT opened at GBX 99.90 ($1.31) on Wednesday. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 66.60 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 104.40 ($1.36). The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The company has a market capitalization of £767.04 million and a P/E ratio of 13.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.95.

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust alerts:

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.