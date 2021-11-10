Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $483.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.76. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $26.31.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $70,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 7,247.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

