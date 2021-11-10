Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of ENVX opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.