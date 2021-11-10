CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) to Issue Dividend of €0.01

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities stock opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Wednesday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 1-year low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.98.
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile
