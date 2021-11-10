Gamida Cell (GMDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Gamida Cell to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMDA. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gamida Cell stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 152.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Gamida Cell worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

