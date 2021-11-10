J Sainsbury plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share by the grocer on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 291.94 ($3.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.24. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 197.47 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 342 ($4.47).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 265.25 ($3.47).

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.