Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Down 5.5%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.07. 8,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 301,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 233,418 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 131.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 181,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 272.1% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 286,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 209,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

