Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $204.30

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $204.30 and last traded at $203.53, with a volume of 9006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.81. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 18.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,529,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

