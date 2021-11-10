Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 9.7% Higher

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.23 and last traded at $98.22. 9,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 854,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.52. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.25% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

