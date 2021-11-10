CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$2.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEU. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Insiders sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,784 over the last ninety days.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.74. The company has a market cap of C$526.61 million and a P/E ratio of 14.71. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.79 and a 12 month high of C$2.24.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.