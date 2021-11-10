Brokerages Set Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Target Price at $6.20

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKRIY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. WH Ireland raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BKRIY opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

