Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

