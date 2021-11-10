Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.01

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

BWMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $933.89 million and a PE ratio of 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.28.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4153 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Oceanlink Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 326,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter worth $11,325,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.