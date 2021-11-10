Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,532 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.13.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.