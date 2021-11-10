Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives GBX 84.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 84.29 ($1.10).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 73.55 ($0.96) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

