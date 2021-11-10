BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years.

MYD stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

