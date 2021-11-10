Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.5% over the last three years.
NYSE NMI opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $12.20.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
