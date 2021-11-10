Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.5% over the last three years.

NYSE NMI opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

