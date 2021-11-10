BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:MYI opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

