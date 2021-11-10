Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.95

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.95 and last traded at C$16.95, with a volume of 730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

