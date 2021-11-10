Brokers Set Expectations for Martinrea International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Martinrea International in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic anticipates that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.38.

MRE opened at C$10.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.54. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$10.31 and a 52 week high of C$16.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$872.79 million and a PE ratio of 5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,686,560.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

