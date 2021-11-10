IAC/InterActiveCorp to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.28.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $86.27 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.