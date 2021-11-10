Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$41.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWB shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$41.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$26.65 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.62.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$263.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$256.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 33.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total transaction of C$99,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,971.20. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,017,900. Insiders have sold a total of 12,205 shares of company stock worth $473,779 over the last quarter.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

