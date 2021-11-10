The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 1,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 860,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

TCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $689.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 126.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 215,888 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 219.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 173,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 237.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 169,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 164,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

