Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Southwest Gas has decreased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of SWX opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

