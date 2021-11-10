Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATCO opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01. Atlas has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Atlas worth $43,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

