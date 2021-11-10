$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.45. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $48.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 2.41. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 92.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 42,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 153.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 33,858 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 328.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

