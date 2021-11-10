Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Vinci alerts:

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. Vinci has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.