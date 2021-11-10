nOS Market Cap Hits $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Over the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00074604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00098726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,258.59 or 0.99396431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.44 or 0.07007751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00019809 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

