Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.62

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.62 and last traded at C$17.70, with a volume of 1654798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on AQN. CSFB set a C$16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$548.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

