HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 104,125 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $9,824,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in HH&L Acquisition by 1,134.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 361,956 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $251,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.