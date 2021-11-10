Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 5.4%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.07. Approximately 8,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 435,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.87.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,624,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

