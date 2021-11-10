SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $174.85

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.85 and last traded at $174.85, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 184.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $320,000.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

