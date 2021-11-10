Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Announces Earnings Results

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $997.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,625 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.