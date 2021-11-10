Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.50.

NYSE VAC opened at $169.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 2.37.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

