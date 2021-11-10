Analysts Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. Perion Network also reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PERI. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $246,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $2,977,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 37.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 28.0% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

