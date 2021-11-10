Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $908.63 million, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,028 shares of company stock worth $569,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cara Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

