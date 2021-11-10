Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.
NASDAQ CARA opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $908.63 million, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.09.
In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,028 shares of company stock worth $569,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
