ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for ShockWave Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $216.62 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. UBS Group AG raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.