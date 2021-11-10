B. Riley Downgrades Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) to Neutral

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

