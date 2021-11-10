Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCS. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.27.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $84,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Doximity by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after buying an additional 606,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

