Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Securities

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 37.50% from the company’s previous close.

PRPL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 213.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $35,788,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at $17,912,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $15,652,000.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

