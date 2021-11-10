Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Ceridian HCM posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $121.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -216.91 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.49.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,486 shares of company stock worth $2,912,452. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

